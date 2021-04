Orange County announces two new mobile vaccination sites

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook

Orange County will open two new mobile vaccination sites next week.The sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine on April 26-27 at Meadow Woods Recreation Center's Gymnasium and on April 29-30 at the Goldenrod Recreation Center's Gymnasium. They are accepting both appointments and walk-ups. The registration portal will be open today at 5 p.m.The Meadow Woods station is located at 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, and the Goldenrod station is located at 4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park. Online appointments and walk-ups will be available from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.Any sixteen and up minors must have a parent or guardian with them at their appointment and must have completed a consent form