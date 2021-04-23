Friday, April 23, 2021
Orange County announces two new mobile vaccination sites
Orange County will open two new mobile vaccination sites next week.
The sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine on April 26-27 at Meadow Woods Recreation Center's Gymnasium and on April 29-30 at the Goldenrod Recreation Center's Gymnasium. They are accepting both appointments and walk-ups. The registration
portal will be open today at 5 p.m.
The Meadow Woods station is located at 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, and the Goldenrod station is located at 4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park. Online appointments and walk-ups will be available from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Any sixteen and up minors must have a parent or guardian with them at their appointment and must have completed a consent form
