Classic rock heroes Foreigner play the Frontyard Festival for two nights in May

click image Photo courtesy Foreigner/Instagram

Classic rock radio staples Foreigner have rescheduled their Frontyard Festival shows and will now be headlining a two-night stand in downtown Orlando in May.The rockers play Orlando to warm up for their upcoming Greatest Hits of Foreigner tour, and — y'know what — there are indeed more than a few memorable numbers ripe for lighter-swaying (or smartphone swaying these days).So get ready to see rock out to the one-two temperature punch of “Cold As Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” as well as “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is."Foreigner play the Frontyard on Wednesday-Thursday, May 19-20. Tickets are available now through the Festival