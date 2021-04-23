Friday, April 23, 2021
Classic rock heroes Foreigner play the Frontyard Festival for two nights in May
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM
Classic rock radio staples Foreigner
have rescheduled their Frontyard Festival shows and will now be headlining a two-night stand in downtown Orlando in May.
The rockers play Orlando to warm up for their upcoming Greatest Hits of Foreigner
tour, and — y'know what — there are indeed more than a few memorable numbers ripe for lighter-swaying (or smartphone swaying these days).
So get ready to see rock out to the one-two temperature punch of “Cold As Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” as well as “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is."
Foreigner play the Frontyard on Wednesday-Thursday, May 19-20. Tickets are available now through the Festival
.
