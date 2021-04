Central Florida Earth Day returns to Lake Eola on Sunday

click image Photo via Central Florida Earth Day

Central Florida Earth Day has returned to Orlando for its 16th annual celebration. Earth Day is brought to you by Vegetarians of Central Florida . The social and educational group for vegans, have put together a fest that is vegan, as well as alcohol and tobacco-free.The event will feature vegan based food, a variety of entertainments like music, dancers, and karate demonstrations, as well as educational booths on sustainability and going green. This year marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. According the the Earth Day site, Earth Day is the largest secular observance in the world.The celebration will happen in conjunction with the It's Just Yoga festival on the northeast side of Lake Eola Park, while the Orlando Farmer's Market will be running on the southeast side.Due to city regulations currently in place, Earth Day will have fewer vendors than in previous years, and guests will still be required to wear a mask.The fest will take place Sunday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Eola Park on the northeast side. Admission is free, and the celebration is dog-friendly.