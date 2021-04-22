VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Bloggytown

Hamlin Fair carousels into Winter Garden on April 23

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM

click image COURTESY OF HAMLIN FAIR
  • Courtesy of Hamlin Fair

The Hamlin Fair opens its gates in Winter Garden tomorrow, April 23.

The fair will include thrill rides, a Kiddieland, fair food, and carnival games. Iconic rides to expect include the Fireball 2000, Speedway, Jumbo's Flying Elephants, Showtown Merry-Go-Round, Ferris Wheel and more.



What's a visit to the fair without food? Along the Hamlin Fair Midway, there will be fluffy funnel cakes, grilled corn on the cob, and other carnival classics.

Located north of the Hamlin Walmart at 16313 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, the fair will be open from April 23 through May 3. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday from 5-11 p.m.,  Saturday from 1-11 p.m. and Sunday from 1-10 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, but ride and attraction tickets will cost you. Tickets are 2 for $1 will a deal of 120 tickets for $50.  One-day, unlimited-ride wristbands will cost are $20 from Monday through Thursday, going up to  $25 for the weekend.

The fair is asking all guests to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitation stations will be scattered across the fairgrounds. 



  |  

