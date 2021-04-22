VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Florida woman hit in the head when flying turtle shattered her windshield

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM

click image PHOTO VIA DISTINGUISHED REFLECTIONS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Distinguished Reflections/Wikimedia Commons

A Florida woman was hit in the head on Wednesday when a turtle crashed through the windshield of her car. 

The woman, 71, was riding in the front passenger seat while her daughter drove down Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach when the reptile flew through the car's windshield.



The woman suffered a half-inch to inch long gash on her forehead, but did not lose consciousness, according to Daytona Beach News-Journal. She was sent to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment.

Related Florida researchers discover 100-pound alligator snapping turtle near Gainesville
The turtle, amazingly, also survived with minor injuries, just scratches on its shell. The firefighters who responded released the turtle into the woods near the accident.

It is assumed the turtle was hit by another vehicle, knocking it into the air and through the women's windshield. The kind of turtle was not identified.



