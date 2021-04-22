Florida woman hit in the head when flying turtle shattered her windshield

click image Photo via Distinguished Reflections/Wikimedia Commons

Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach

A Florida woman was hit in the head on Wednesday when a turtle crashed through the windshield of her car.The woman, 71, was riding in the front passenger seat while her daughter drove downwhen the reptile flew through the car's windshield.The woman suffered a half-inch to inch long gash on her forehead, but did not lose consciousness, according to. She was sent to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for treatment.The turtle, amazingly, also survived with minor injuries, just scratches on its shell. The firefighters who responded released the turtle into the woods near the accident.It is assumed the turtle was hit by another vehicle, knocking it into the air and through the women's windshield. The kind of turtle was not identified.