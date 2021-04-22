VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Florida McDonald's offering people $50 just to show up for an interview

Posted By on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE
  • Photo via Adobe

Florida has some of the paltriest unemployment benefits in the nation. At the same time the local service industry is experiencing a record shortage of employees willing to work for less than the $275/week provided by the state.

In an effort to attract new employees, a Tampa McDonald’s is now promising $50 to anyone who just shows up for an interview.





Franchise owner Blake Casper told Business Insider that a manager at his Dale Mabry and Chestnut location came up with the idea, but far so it hasn’t really yielded much success.

"At this point, if we can't keep our drive-thrus moving, then I'll pay $50 for an interview," said Casper to the publication.

"The biggest challenge out there is the federal government and the state government are going to continue with this unemployment, because that is truly creating the incentive to not work right now," said Casper, who owns 60 McDonald’s locations in the Tampa Bay area. "And, how do you blame somebody? You can make more money on unemployment — and so, we've got to be at least above that."

While it’s easy to blame the government for not having more burger flippers, experts say there’s no one particular reason on why there’s such a vast shortage of service workers at the moment. The real fear of getting sick from coronavirus, a lack of protections at work and expanded benefits are all part of a larger decision being made at the bottom of the wage work ladder.

Of course, one way to attract new employees is to pay them more, and while he hasn’t done it yet, Casper told Business Insider he’s now considering raising starting wages from $12 to $13.

Last year, more than 60% of Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by the year 2026.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


