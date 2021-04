You are cordially invited to the annual Baby Owl Shower at Maitland's Audubon Center in May

click to enlarge Photo by Tom Muehleisen courtesy the Audubon Center

Great-horned owlets

Celebrate the newly-arrived owl bbs — some years as many as 100 — at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey next month during their annual Baby Owl Shower The Baby Owl Shower takes place over three days during early May at Maitland's Audubon Center — Friday, May 7, Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9. Each day's festivities start at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.Admission to the Audubon Center will be free over the weekend of the Baby Owl Shower, but you are encouraged to donate a gift. (It's gauche to go to a baby shower without a gift, you understand.)Grab your free tickets at the Audubon Center's website — use the promo code GIFT for free admission — and take a peep at the gift registry to figure out what you think is the hot new items for baby owls. A reserved timeslot is required to visit the Center.You can attend the Baby Shower virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live on the Saturday as well.