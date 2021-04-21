VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Reward for information about person who carved "Trump" into manatee upped to $8000

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge manatee.jpg

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has raised the amount of their reward for information leading to the person who carved "Trump" into a manatee in Citrus County.

The animal rights org bumped their reward by $5000. raising the total offer for information leading to an arrest to $8000.





The manatee was discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River in January. Manatees are a protected species under the Endangered Species Act. People found in violation of the act can spend up to a year in prison and be fined up to $50,000.

Related There's a $5,000 reward for info on the fool who scraped 'Trump' on a Florida manatee's back
There's a $5,000 reward for info on the fool who scraped 'Trump' on a Florida manatee's back
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

The ALDF isn't along in offering rewards for whoever harmed the manatee. Actor, wrestler and Tampa native Dave Bautista offered $20,000 to anyone who could help bring in the people behind it.



Manatee deaths have been on the rise for the last several years and 2021 began with a bewildering die-off among the state's population, with water pollution a likely culprit.



