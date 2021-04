Reward for information about person who carved "Trump" into manatee upped to $8000

click to enlarge

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has raised the amount of their reward for information leading to the person who carved "Trump" into a manatee in Citrus County.The animal rights org bumped their reward by $5000. raising the total offer for information leading to an arrest to $8000.The manatee was discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River in January. Manatees are a protected species under the Endangered Species Act. People found in violation of the act can spend up to a year in prison and be fined up to $50,000.The ALDF isn't along in offering rewards for whoever harmed the manatee. Actor, wrestler and Tampa native Dave Bautista offered $20,000 to anyone who could help bring in the people behind it.Manatee deaths have been on the rise for the last several years and 2021 began with a bewildering die-off among the state's population, with water pollution a likely culprit.