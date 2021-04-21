Naples police seek witch they believe stole $100,000 in money-blessing scheme

click to enlarge Adobe

Police in Naples are looking for a woman they claim scammed over $100,000 in fraudulent offers of witchcraft services.The woman, who the victims seemed to know only as Rosalia, advertised her services in newspapers, Hispanic radio stations and posters around Naples. Naples Police claimed in a release that the woman had at least 10 victims in the first three months of this year.A police report shared withgave some semblance of the alleged scheme. An unnamed victim who claimed to be fleeced to the tune of $29,500 said that he contacted Rosalia after seeing her ad at a local laundromat. Following a tarot card reading, the woman instructed her client to sleep with three eggs under his pillow to ward off a darkness in his life.After doing as she asked and returning the eggs, Rosalia cracked each egg in front of the man. He reports that the the first egg was full of blood, the second full of needles, and the third egg full of worms.Following the incident, Rosalia asked the man to bring all the money he could gather so that she might bless it at a temple in Ft. Myers. After the victim handed over the money, the woman stopped responding to his messages and phone calls.In the report, three other people allege a similar money-blessing operation, with one of the victims declining to give a sworn statement for fear that his wife would find out.In a post to Facebook, police described the woman as "possibly Hispanic or Eastern European, speaking Spanish with unknown accent/dialect, approximately 5’2”, medium build, blonde hair with dark roots, light brown eyes."