Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Florida Woman claims to have spotted 'small dinosaur' on security cam

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM


We're more than used to strange animal encounters in Florida. Baby gators, snakes and all manner of critters find their way into homes and businesses with stunning regularity. (Well, stunning if you don't consider that the latest strip mall was built on top of their home.)

Even knowing that animals being where they shouldn't is a regular occurrence, you don't hear "baby dinosaur" every day. A Florida woman believes she captured a juvenile dinosaur in 1K Ultra SD running through her yard.



The grainy footage certainly shows something sprinting through the grass, though we'd be hard pressed to call it a dino. Outstanding claims require outstanding evidence and all that. Still, Palm Coast resident Cristina Ryan is convinced. She told Fox 35 that she was sure she'd seen a castaway from Universal Studios' recent rides in her yard.

"Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way," she told the station. "Maybe I've watched 'Jurassic Park' too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

Slowing the video down, it becomes pretty clear that the animal isn't a dinosaur. While we can't tell if it's a cat, raccoon or some other such critter, what's very clear is why the animal is moving funny. It has a bucket stuck on its head.

click to enlarge screenshot_2021-04-21_9.25.11_am.jpg




Tags:

