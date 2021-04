Curry Ford West plots butterfly garden pop-up for May

click to enlarge Photo via Flickr/John Fowler

A pandemic year hasn't dulled the drive of the folks who run the Curry Ford West District. The neighborhood boosters have continued to put on socially distanced shows and other events for residents, providing much-needed third spaces as restaurants and bars became treacherous.That's continuing in May with a pop-up butterfly garden that will run for a little over a month. From May 8 to June 18, guests can take a stroll through the garden for $4. The site at 2507 Curry Ford Road is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., excluding Sundays.“Guests of our butterfly garden, whether out for a romantic stroll and photo op, to get kids out of the house for a learning opportunity, or for any other reason, will be pleasantly surprised by the beauty and immersive nature of this project. We’re proud that this is being led by resident and business volunteers from across our district” Curry Ford West Executive Director Danielle Clark said in a press release.The butterfly garden will have some stiff competition, as Harry P. Leu Gardens wraps up its dinosaur exhibit on April 25, going back to its main draw of being really, ridiculously pretty.