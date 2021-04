Ann Wilson of Heart to play Orlando in June

click image Photo courtesy Ann Wilson/Facebook

Legendary Heart vocalist and godmother of Seattle rock Ann Wilson is jumping right into the deep end of the touring pool with Wednesday's announcement of a (yes) Florida tour set for June.Dubbed "Rite of June: An Evening With Anne Wilson" the tour will hit Clearwater, St. Augustine, Fort Meyers and Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m.Wilson's work with sister Nancy in Heart hardly needs any recapping — just turn on your nearest radio and tune in to the classic rock station — but it's been a busy April for Wilson as a solo artist. On April 12, Wilson released her newest single " Black Wing " and on Thursday, April 29, she will sing the National Anthem as part of the NFL Draft in Cleveland.Tickets are available now through the Hard Rock Live Hard Rock Live is currently running shows under their Safe + Sound protocols.