'America's Got Talent' star Joseph Allen plays Will's Pub on Friday

click image Photo courtesy Will's Pub/Facebook

You saw him on the 14th season ofand now you can see singer/songwriter Joseph Allen in the flesh this Friday at Mills 50 venue Will's Pub.Allen made a big impression on thejudges, during Aa performance of his song "Footprints," judge Howie Mandel got so hyped up he deployed something called the "Golden Buzzer." (Never seen, but honestly sounds impressive.) Allen was a crowd favorite who made it to the quarterfinals.Since the show, Allen has been regularly releasing music on his YouTube channel Joseph Allen plays Will's Pub on Friday, April 23 at p.m. Tickets are available online through Glory Days Booking. The show is seated, limited capacity and masks are required.