Sinister Central Florida death metal legends Deicide announce summer show in Orlando

click image Deicide photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

When you live your life in service to the Horned One, a little thing like a pandemic isn't going to overly deter you from spreading the musical anti-gospel. Hence the recent announcement of an Orlando show for Central Florida death metal legends Deicide set for this summer.Deicide is heading out on a North American tour that's set to kick off in early August in Orlando, with an unbelievable cast of openers in Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding and Begat the Nephilim. This is the only Florida show in this run.Deicide headlines the Abbey on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite Masks will be required for entry at this show. (Don't worry though, the band is currently selling sublimely blasphemous face masks online, so you can be ready.)