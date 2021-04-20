Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Sinister Central Florida death metal legends Deicide announce summer show in Orlando
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM
Deicide photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
When you live your life in service to the Horned One, a little thing like a pandemic isn't going to overly deter you from spreading the musical anti-gospel. Hence the recent announcement of an Orlando show for Central Florida death metal legends Deicide set for this summer.
Deicide is heading out on a North American tour that's set to kick off in early August in Orlando, with an unbelievable cast of openers in Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding and Begat the Nephilim. This is the only Florida show in this run.
Deicide headlines the Abbey on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite
Masks will be required for entry at this show. (Don't worry though, the band is currently selling sublimely blasphemous face masks
online, so you can be ready.)
