SeaWorld Orlando will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Seven Seas Food Festival

Starting April 30, SeaWorld will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with flavorful food, drinks, and traditional Mexican music.The festivities will include a "fiesta in the street" filled with stilt walkers and entertainers at the Wild Arctic Plaza; a DJ dance party with social distancing, and live music from customary Mexican bands.No fiesta would be complete without food. SeaWorld will be offering their take on Mexican cuisine with elotes, drunken shrimp tostadas, beef barbacoa tacos, and plenty of beer and cocktails.The Cinco de Mayo celebration will held from April 30 - May 9 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It will be a part of the Seven Seas Food Festival that began in February. That fest also comes to an end on May 9.Temperature screenings and face masks will be required upon entry. The event is free with park admissions, but reservations are required.