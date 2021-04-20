Orlando band Universal Funk Orchestra premiere 4/20-riffic music video 'Puff Puff Pass'

Orlando band Universal Funk Orchestra unveiled their new music video for "Puff Puff Pass" just in time for the latter half of 4/20 observances and celebrations.
"Puff Puff Pass," featuring a guest spot by CreativAngel, debuted last week, but the band held on to the video until just the right moment and dropped it today.
"Celebrate with us as we make our fated return to Earth to provide YOU with the ultimate SmOKers' Anthem! Joined by the Vibe Shaman, CreativAngel, 'Puff Puff Pass,' is sure to hit a little different," said the band in a collective Funkadelic-esque press statement.
Photo courtesy Universal Funk Orchestra/Facebook
"Puff Puff Pass" is on YouTube (watch it above) and the song is up for streaming on all the major platforms (iTunes, Spotify, etc.).
