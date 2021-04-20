VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The Heard

Orlando band Universal Funk Orchestra premiere 4/20-riffic music video 'Puff Puff Pass'

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM

Orlando band Universal Funk Orchestra unveiled their new music video for "Puff Puff Pass" just in time for the latter half of 4/20 observances and celebrations.

"Puff Puff Pass," featuring a guest spot by CreativAngel, debuted last week, but the band held on to the video until just the right moment and dropped it today.



"Celebrate with us as we make our fated return to Earth to provide YOU with the ultimate SmOKers' Anthem! Joined by the Vibe Shaman, CreativAngel, 'Puff Puff Pass,' is sure to hit a little different," said the band in a collective Funkadelic-esque press statement.
click image PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL FUNK ORCHESTRA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Universal Funk Orchestra/Facebook
"Puff Puff Pass" is on YouTube (watch it above) and the song is up for streaming on all the major platforms (iTunes, Spotify, etc.).



