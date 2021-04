New woman-owned wine shop opens in Baldwin Park

click image Courtesy of Golden Hour Wine

click to enlarge Courtesy of Golden Hour Wine

Golden Hour Wine, a woman-owned wine shop, has opened in Baldwin Park.The shop hosted a soft opening last weekend and will only be selling wine from responsibly farmed and small-production wineries.Golden Hour Wine has a little bit of everything, including beers and ciders. Customers can choose their bottle of choice by region, style or even by woman-owned wineries. For those on a budget, they have a $25 and under wine section.They're offering a three-bottle monthly subscription for $80, which will include limited wines that may not be available on their shelves. The subscription includes a 10% discount on store purchases, and the first month of the subscription includes a free six-bottle tote bag.The shop is situated in a live-work unit, but owner Heather LaVine toldthat she's used to living where she works."It's funny because I moved from upstate New York where I had a wine shop and bar in an old Victorian house, and I lived behind it in a carriage house. What were the chances of me finding the set up in Orlando?" LaVine said.LaVine said that it was really important to curate a wine shop that supports small businesses that make quality wines."When you walk into Golden Hour, you're not going to find any corporate or big brands. Everything is small production and organically farmed," LaVine said. "With conventional wine you can have up to 75 different additives, and they don't have to list it on the label. When you come to Golden Hour, you won't find any of that — just the greats."



Delivery is available throughout Orlando and surrounding areas. They also ship, but prior to making an order, make sure to send them an email.The shop is open Thursday through Monday from 2-8 p.m. at 1560 Lake Baldwin Lane.