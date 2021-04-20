Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Queensrÿche' belter Geoff Tate to play Orlando this autumn
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM
Photo courtesy Geoff Tate/Facebook
The Plaza Live did an admirable pivot last year to outdoors shows with their Front Porch Series (which is still going strong), but touring shows look to be coming back in earnest later this year. And one of those touring shows are coming to the Plaza Live in the form of former Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate's solo tour.
Tate will be touring later this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Queensrÿche's breakthrough album Empire
— think "Silent Lucidity
" — and he's just added an Orlando date to the North American run in late September. There's only one other Florida show on this jaunt, in Clearwater.
Geoff Tate comes to the Plaza Live on Monday, Sept. 27 at p.m. Mark Daly & the Ravens open the show. Tickets are available now through the Plaza Live's website
.
