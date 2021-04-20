VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tip Jar

Eat tacos and win a trip to Cancún during Orlando Taco Week

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A trip to Mexico is just one of the prizes in this year’s during Orlando Taco Week. As part of Orlando Weekly's Eat to Win promotion, taco lovers can snag free meals, gift cards and other goodies by checking in at participating restaurants.

Have your passport stamped at various participating locations as you dine during Taco Week. COVID-19 couldn't throw a wrench in the annual celebration, the passport is now digital and touchless!



Scan unique QR codes at each restaurant to get 10 points per restaurant — 50 points (or five restaurants) gets you automatically qualified to win round-trip tickets to Mexico from Orlando International Airport, compliments of AeroMexico!

Also up for grabs this year: a private taco fiesta at Publix Aprons Cooking School. Post from restaurants as you dine around with the hashtags #orlandotacoweek and #publixaprons. One winner will be chosen to receive a private chef experience for 16 people at Publix Aprons Cooking Schools.

Gift cards to participating Taco Week restaurants will also be awarded from social media posts, so post often and make ’em stand out! The more you post, the higher your chances of catching the eyes of the judging panel.

Orlando Taco Week is running now through May 4th, and features delicious $5 taco specials at nearly 40 Central Florida restaurants. Many also feature drink specials from Chihuahua Cerveza, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Don Julio Tequila and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, who sponsor the event and make it possible, and passports points are also awarded in conjunction with these sponsors, details which can be found on the digital passports.

For a complete list of restaurants, menu items and downloadable digital passport, go to www.orlandotacoweek.com. Follow @orlandotacoweek on Instagram to keep up with the latest on Orlando Taco Week, and follow Orlando Weekly on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all the latest happenings in Central Florida.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passes anti-protest law (and it's a felony to get sufficiently mad about it) Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $1 billion sales tax hike on consumers to save businesses' pocketbooks Read More

  3. Watch: Malfunctioning plane from Cocoa Beach Air Show makes crash landing in ocean Read More

  4. Florida House passes anti-transgender bill that would allow for genital examinations of high school athletes Read More

  5. Soseki chef and founding partner Denni Cha has left the Winter Park hot spot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation