Eat tacos and win a trip to Cancún during Orlando Taco Week

A trip to Mexico is just one of the prizes in this year’s during Orlando Taco Week. As part of Orlando Weekly
's Eat to Win promotion, taco lovers can snag free meals, gift cards and other goodies by checking in at participating restaurants.
Have your passport stamped at various participating locations as you dine during Taco Week. COVID-19 couldn't throw a wrench in the annual celebration, the passport is now digital and touchless!
Scan unique QR codes at each restaurant to get 10 points per restaurant — 50 points (or five restaurants) gets you automatically qualified to win round-trip tickets to Mexico from Orlando International Airport, compliments of AeroMexico!
Also up for grabs this year: a private taco fiesta at Publix Aprons Cooking School. Post from restaurants as you dine around with the hashtags #orlandotacoweek and #publixaprons. One winner will be chosen to receive a private chef experience for 16 people at Publix Aprons Cooking Schools.
Gift cards to participating Taco Week restaurants will also be awarded from social media posts, so post often and make ’em stand out! The more you post, the higher your chances of catching the eyes of the judging panel.
Orlando Taco Week is running now through May 4th, and features delicious $5 taco specials at nearly 40 Central Florida restaurants. Many also feature drink specials from Chihuahua Cerveza, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Don Julio Tequila and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, who sponsor the event and make it possible, and passports points are also awarded in conjunction with these sponsors, details which can be found on the digital passports.
For a complete list of restaurants, menu items and downloadable digital passport, go to www.orlandotacoweek.com
