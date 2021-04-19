Watch: Malfunctioning plane from Cocoa Beach Air Show makes crash landing in ocean

A plane flying in the Cocoa Beach Air Show was forced to make an emergency landing in the water off Satellite Beach on Saturday.The TBM Avenger plane suffered a mechanical issue, according to a post to the air show's official Facebook page. The pilot was able to bring the plane down into the ocean and was not injured. The startling descent shows the plane flying low along the crowded beach, over the head of many people swimming, before coming down in an empty area.The Avenger is a plane first manufactured to fight in World War 2. The torpedo bomber was taking part in a parade of wartime aircraft when an issue forced it down.