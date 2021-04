Sanctuary Medicinals opens new dispensary on International Drive in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/Sanctuary Medicinals

Any MedMen loyalists who are still feeling bummed about the chain's continued closure can take heart in Orlando's newest dispensary. Sanctuary Medicinals opened on I-Drive this week, and it's offering a limited time deal for 4/20 to its new customers.The spot atsells flower, cartridges and edibles. They partnered with Apopka-based Dewar Nurseries for their growing operations."Sanctuary takes a very scientific and rigorous approach toward production, which is something we have always relied upon in our own nursery business,” Nursery President Bill Dewar said. “The more you can control growing conditions, such as light, water and nutrients, the more predictability you can achieve in terms of the final product. In the end, we want Sanctuary customers to feel assured they are getting a product that is developed for them under perfect conditions.”Sanctuary says they plan to use Orlando as a base of operations for an expansion throughout the state. In a press release announcing the opening, company reps claimed they have designs on stores in Jupiter, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Pierce.But first, they need to get the inaugural location off the ground. To boost their profile, they are offering 30% off to all customers in-store on 4/20. For more places to shop (and what to get) don't miss our guide to MMJ