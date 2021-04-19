VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 19, 2021

Bloggytown

Sanctuary Medicinals opens new dispensary on International Drive in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/SANCTUARY MEDICINALS
  • Photo via Instagram/Sanctuary Medicinals

Any MedMen loyalists who are still feeling bummed about the chain's continued closure can take heart in Orlando's newest dispensary. Sanctuary Medicinals opened on I-Drive this week, and it's offering a limited time deal for 4/20 to its new customers.

The spot at 5381 International Drive sells flower, cartridges and edibles. They partnered with Apopka-based Dewar Nurseries for their growing operations.



"Sanctuary takes a very scientific and rigorous approach toward production, which is something we have always relied upon in our own nursery business,” Nursery President Bill Dewar said. “The more you can control growing conditions, such as light, water and nutrients, the more predictability you can achieve in terms of the final product. In the end, we want Sanctuary customers to feel assured they are getting a product that is developed for them under perfect conditions.”

Related The 420 Issue: How to get your medical marijuana card in Florida: Buying bud above board
The 420 Issue: How to get your medical marijuana card in Florida
Buying bud above board
By Seth Kubersky
News

Sanctuary says they plan to use Orlando as a base of operations for an expansion throughout the state. In a press release announcing the opening, company reps claimed they have designs on stores in Jupiter, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Pierce.

Related The 420 Issue: Now that you have your Florida MMJ card, what products should you use?: Cannabis consumption 101
The 420 Issue: Now that you have your Florida MMJ card, what products should you use?
Cannabis consumption 101
By Seth Kubersky
News

But first, they need to get the inaugural location off the ground. To boost their profile, they are offering 30% off to all customers in-store on 4/20. For more places to shop (and what to get) don't miss our guide to MMJ.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida House passes anti-transgender bill that would allow for genital examinations of high school athletes Read More

  2. Watch: Malfunctioning plane from Cocoa Beach Air Show makes crash landing in ocean Read More

  3. Touring Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Orlando in October Read More

  4. Meet Florida's latest invasive species: the Western Clawed Frog Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back against plan to raise state's $275 a week unemployment benefit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation