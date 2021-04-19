VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Monday, April 19, 2021

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe owners plot several new restaurants

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Beet and burrata Napoleon - PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
  • Beet and burrata Napoleon

The restaurant group behind Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe has plans for several new restaurants, including a pizza place and an expansion of their Local Butcher & Market brand.

VO Hospitality already operates several restaurants in the Orlando area. In the few short years of their existence, they have opened two locations of their Local Butcher & Market restaurants, The Back Porch in Longwood and the aforementioned upscale Lake Ivanhoe spot.



The group also purchased the longtime seafood spot Big Fin almost two years ago. Their rapid rate of expansion will reportedly continue. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the group hopes to open a joint burger and pizza concept inside the Fort Gatlin food hall, a burger place next to their Winter Garden location of Local Butcher, and an all-in-one that combines their brands in one space. The latter will open in August, though no location has been revealed.



