Orange County to run mobile vaccine site at Silver Star Recreation Center next week

Orange County's mobile vaccine operation moves over from Barber Park to a new location at Silver Star Recreation Center for the duration of next week.From Monday-Friday, April 19-23, county staffers at Silver Star on Apopka-Vineland Road will administer up to 1,000 Pfizer vaccines per day, for free.The site will run on an appointment-only basis for the first four days - Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - and on the last day will accept walk-ups all day - Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The vaccine site may close early on a given day if all doses are used.Silver Star Recreation Center is located at 2801 N Apopka-Vineland Road . COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County are open to all residents aged 16+.Register for an appointment at this location through Orange County government's website. Appointments are currently open as of this writing.