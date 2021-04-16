VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 16, 2021

Bloggytown

Marijuana dispensary MedMen hopes to grow to 15 Florida locations

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The marijuana dispensary chain MedMen is planning a large expansion in Florida.

According to a report from the Orlando Business Journal, the nationwide chain plans to have as many as 15 operational stores in Florida by the end of the year. In anticipation of this, they hope to expand the output of their growing operation in Eustis from 8,000 pounds to 22,000 pounds of marijuana annually.



While the company has 16 locations under lease in Florida, only four of its stores are open at the moment. Their lone Orlando location closed due to the pandemic and has yet to reopen. A planned store at 11551 University Blvd has not opened and no opening date has been announced.

For those who want to be ready when the I-Drive shop returns, take a look at our guide to getting a medical marijuana card in Florida.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida House passes anti-transgender bill that would allow for genital examinations of high school athletes Read More

  2. SUV jumps Daytona Beach drawbridge Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report Read More

  4. Touring Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Orlando in October Read More

  5. Disney is finally getting ready to go all-in on Marvel attractions at their theme parks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation