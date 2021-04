Marijuana dispensary MedMen hopes to grow to 15 Florida locations

click to enlarge Adobe

The marijuana dispensary chain MedMen is planning a large expansion in Florida.According to a report from the, the nationwide chain plans to have as many as 15 operational stores in Florida by the end of the year. In anticipation of this, they hope to expand the output of their growing operation in Eustis from 8,000 pounds to 22,000 pounds of marijuana annually.While the company has 16 locations under lease in Florida, only four of its stores are open at the moment. Their lone Orlando location closed due to the pandemic and has yet to reopen. A planned store at 11551 University Blvd has not opened and no opening date has been announced.For those who want to be ready when the I-Drive shop returns, take a look at our guide to getting a medical marijuana card in Florida