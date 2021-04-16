VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 16, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Senate pushes increase in unemployment benefits

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FLORIDA DEO
  • Screenshot via Florida DEO

An effort to increase Florida’s much-criticized unemployment benefits, boosting the amounts and lengths of payments, continued to advance Thursday in the state Senate.

Pointing to the massive jump in unemployment last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved a revised proposal (SB 1906) that would increase the maximum amount of unemployment benefits to $375 a week.



Currently, benefits range from $32 to $275 a week, among the lowest amounts in the nation. The state cut benefits in 2011 to blunt a major increase in unemployment taxes on businesses.

“We’re a much more modern society than when this (unemployment) statute was first written,” said Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican sponsoring the bill. “We've done some great things to bolster our (unemployment) trust fund.”

Brodeur’s bill underwent changes, including expanding the number of weeks that benefits would be available and refining a “work search” requirement in which people on unemployment must reach out to five prospective employers each week. The House does not have an identical bill.

Related Orange County had the second-highest unemployment rate in all of Florida in February
Orange County had the second-highest unemployment rate in all of Florida in February
By Melissa Perez-Carrillo
Blogs


Last spring, as the pandemic devastated businesses in Florida, more than 1 million people were quickly put out of work. They faced troubles with the state’s CONNECT online unemployment system, which largely crashed, and with the amounts of benefits.

“It was a tough time. I think we all remember that. And I think that's why you see us all coming together to fight so hard to make sure that we do everything we can,” Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, said.

The bill calls for the number of job searches to drop to three a week for most people and to two a week for people living in counties with fewer than 75,000 residents.

The bill also would set at 14 the number of weeks benefits would be offered when unemployment is at or below 5 percent, with an additional week added for each 0.5 percentage point above 5 percent in the third quarter of a calendar year.

Current law sets the number of weeks at 12 when unemployment is at or below 5 percent, with an additional week added for each 0.5 percentage point above 5 percent in the third quarter of a calendar year.

The number of weeks is among the fewest offered by any state.

Florida’s number of weeks went from 12 to 19 weeks this year because the 2020 third-quarter jobless average was 8.6 percent.

Without changes, the number of weeks could revert to 12 next year if current unemployment conditions hold or improve through the end of September.

“The bill does a lot of good things to increase the benefits for unemployed Floridians, who are still desperately in need of relief,” said Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando. “My district represents heavily tourism (workers). So, you know, we get a lot of phone calls in my office.”

Republicans expressed concerns that expanding benefits could affect the state’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund, which receives money from a tax on businesses.

A bill before Gov. Ron DeSantis (SB 50) would replenish the trust fund, which became depleted during the pandemic. The bill would use money generated by requiring out-of-state retailers to collect and remit sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians.

Earlier Thursday, the Appropriations Committee approved a bill (SB 1948), sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, that would move away from CONNECT to an upgraded online unemployment system. The House Commerce Committee approved a similar bill (HB 1463) on Wednesday.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida House passes anti-transgender bill that would allow for genital examinations of high school athletes Read More

  2. SUV jumps Daytona Beach drawbridge Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled parties inside Orlando gated community, per report Read More

  4. Disney is finally getting ready to go all-in on Marvel attractions at their theme parks Read More

  5. Touring Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Orlando in October Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation