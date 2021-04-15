Thursday, April 15, 2021
Pizza Bruno will pop-up at the Ravenous Pig's beer garden next week
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM
Photo courtesy Pizza Bruno/Facebook
Ravenous Pig Brewing's new beer garden is going to see a visit from a local foodie luminary next week, and you can reap the tasty benefits.
Bruno Zacchini from Pizza Bruno will be setting up shop at the Pig's beer garden and dispensing tasty pies, of course, but there's a special surprise in store of the spirit variety. The night will see the release of a collaborative beer from Zacchini and brewmaster Larry Foor. Perfect to wash down pizza, we'll wager.
Ravenous Pig and Pizza Bruno's pizza party is going down on Tuesday, April 20 from 4-8 p.m. No entry fee but you'll pay for the pizza and beer, naturally. Supplies of pizza and beer are limited and first-come, first-served.
Tags: Ravenous Pig Brewing Company, Pizza Bruno, Pizza, Pop-up, Beer Collaboration, Orlando, Bruno Zacchini, Image
