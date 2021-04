New Orlando spa on I-Drive promises a socially acceptable way to soak in beer

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/My Beer Spa

The bougie have come for every little corner of impoverished life.They took the dive bar away, dimming the lights on cocktail joints and setting out a bowl of peanuts to cover the scent of money. They turned street food and deli counter sandwiches into pop-up events and food truck rallies. Now they are coming for the very adjective beer-soaked, albeit in a hoity-toity, sideways sort of way.A "beer spa" is being planned for Orlando. The concept allows guests to soak and bloat, drinking beer or wine while floating in a bath of beer. Afterwards, guests can relax in something called a "hay lounge," presumably like sitting on the ground in a barn, hopefully with more pleasing smells.If the idea of rich people turning something as egalitarian as beer into a high-minded pursuit offends you, it will be easy to avoid. My Beer Spa is planning to plop down in the heart of tourist hell, a little over a mile south of SeaWorld at 11787 International Drive. No opening date has been set, though posts to social media promise it's coming soon.