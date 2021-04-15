VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Heard

All-star percussionist Rashid Williams will play Orlando's Will's Pub in May

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY RASHID WILLIAMS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Rashid Williams/Facebook
Drummer-to-the-stars Rashid Williams is coming down to Orlando to headline a night of "Jam Sessions" next month, and he'll be teaming up with formidable bassist Dwayne DW Wright.

Williams' CV is unbelievable. Stints with (John Legend, Jill Scott, JCole, Alicia Keys and N.E.R.D. as well as lending his percussive skills to Cirque du Soleil, are proof positive of Williams' multifaceted skills.



Meanwhile, Wright has provided low end for Backstreet Boys, Beyoncé, Eminem, the Roots, Future and Flo Rida and has won several Dove Awards for his gospel songwriting and production work.

Rashid Williams' Jam Sessions happens on Monday, May 3, at 8 p.m. at Will's Pub. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Will's Pub are running shows seated at limited capacity, with masks required.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ava MediterrAegean, a high-end Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the old Luma on Park space in Winter Park Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings mulls end of mask mandate in Orlando Read More

  3. Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen Read More

  4. Report: Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is cooperating with feds in Matt Gaetz investigation Read More

  5. Florida Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio push bill to repeal order keeping cruise ships from sailing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation