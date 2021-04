All-star percussionist Rashid Williams will play Orlando's Will's Pub in May

click image Photo courtesy Rashid Williams/Facebook

Drummer-to-the-stars Rashid Williams is coming down to Orlando to headline a night of "Jam Sessions" next month, and he'll be teaming up with formidable bassist Dwayne DW Wright.Williams' CV is unbelievable. Stints with (John Legend, Jill Scott, JCole, Alicia Keys and N.E.R.D. as well as lending his percussive skills to Cirque du Soleil, are proof positive of Williams' multifaceted skills.Meanwhile, Wright has provided low end for Backstreet Boys, Beyoncé, Eminem, the Roots, Future and Flo Rida and has won several Dove Awards for his gospel songwriting and production work.Rashid Williams' Jam Sessions happens on Monday, May 3, at 8 p.m. at Will's Pub. Tickets are available through Eventbrite Will's Pub are running shows seated at limited capacity, with masks required.