Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Orlando Brewing to sell new hibiscus and blueberry Pride lager to benefit Orlando City SC's charity org

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO CITY SOCCER CLUB
  • Photo courtesy Orlando City Soccer Club

Orlando Brewing's anniversary beer Pride is getting a second-run with the help of Orlando City SC.

The Pride lager, a beer that blends hibiscus and blueberry in a manner fitting of City's purple and gold scheme, will return briefly to raise funds for the Orlando City Foundation. The fundraiser kicks off on Friday, April 16 (a day before the start of the MLS regular season).



"After a great response from last weekend, we are bringing this organic hibiscus and blueberry lager back and for a good cause," the brewery shared on Facebook. "Starting from opening time till closing, we will donate $2 from every pint of Pride sold that day to the Orlando City Foundation!"




Fittingly enough, Orlando Brewing ranks high among our list of best places to catch a soccer match. Why not do some recon and scope out a spot before the season begins?


