Musical comedy 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' happening at the Dr. Phillips Center in late April

Not only is the the Scripps National Spelling Bee coming
to Orlando this year, but now Putnam County's tuneful spell-off is too.
Local troupe Celebration Theatre Company
are taking on the Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
later this month in the plush environs of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. (Indoors, not outdoors.)
The Tony Award-winning musical mines the rich vein of comedy and pageantry of the middle school spelling bee, following six pre-teen bee contestants as they face off in the "spelling championship of a lifetime."
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
runs at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing arts from April 30-May 9. Tickets can be purchased through the Dr. Phillips Center
.
This is Celebration Theatre's first Mainstage production of the year and the company will be observing safety precautions like masking for all production members and socially distanced staging. The Dr. Phillips Center is also operating at limited audience capacity.
–
