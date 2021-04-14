HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The Gist

Musical comedy 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' happening at the Dr. Phillips Center in late April

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 1:51 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CELEBRATION THEATRE COMPANY
  • Photo courtesy Celebration Theatre Company
Not only is the the Scripps National Spelling Bee coming to Orlando this year, but now Putnam County's tuneful spell-off is too.

Local troupe Celebration Theatre Company are taking on the Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee later this month in the plush environs of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. (Indoors, not outdoors.)



The Tony Award-winning musical mines the rich vein of comedy and pageantry of the middle school spelling bee, following six pre-teen bee contestants as they face off in the "spelling championship of a lifetime."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing arts from April 30-May 9. Tickets can be purchased through the Dr. Phillips Center.

This is Celebration Theatre's first Mainstage production of the year and the company will be observing safety precautions like masking for all production members and socially distanced staging. The Dr. Phillips Center is also operating at limited audience capacity.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings mulls end of mask mandate in Orlando Read More

  2. Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen Read More

  3. Disney Parks announce rule changes that would allow cast members to show tattoos, piercings Read More

  4. Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens new location in downtown Orlando Read More

  5. 16-foot sawfish that washed up in the Florida Keys is the largest ever recorded Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation