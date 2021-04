Winter Park's Brewstillery moving to downtown Orlando as part of new food truck park

click image Photo courtesy the Bear & Peacock/Facebook

A warehouse space in downtown Orlando's Creative Village is set to become the site of a big new brewery operation and food truck park, opening as soon as the fall.The Bear & Peacock Brewery and Winter Park Distilling Company, partners at the combo brewery/distillery/taproom Brewstillery in Winter Park, will be moving house downtown for this project.The current plan is for the site to host both an expanded version of the Brewstillery — serving distilled spirits, craft beers and food — as well as a food truck park/beer garden, all within a stone's throw of both UCF's downtown campus and Exploria Stadium.“The new location … will allow our craft distillery and brewery to reach a much larger audience while remaining loyal and accessible to our existing fans,” an ebullient Paul Twyford, Winter Park Distilling Company and Bear and Peacock Brewery co-founder, said to the 32789.com. The ambitious repurposing of the 15,500+ square-foot warehouse at 639 W. Robinson St. is going before the City’s Municipal Planning Board on April 20, according to Bungalower City approval might be an academic point though, as a pre-screening review in February gained the project a thumbs-up, and the Brewstillery has confirmed it will be closing the doors to its current Winter Park digs on April 25, after nearly a decade of slinging suds and spirits.