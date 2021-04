Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens new location in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Great Greek

Mediterranean fast-casual chain Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has expanded into the downtown Orlando with a newly opened spot in SkyHouse Orlando.Great Greek opened the doors to their new location Monday, April 12, in the new SkyHouse high-rise apartment building downtown.This downtown locations offers patio seating, breakfast service daily from 8-10:30 a.m. (with breakfast gyros) and even a happy hour starting at 2 p.m. with beer and wine on offer. It's 2 p.m. somewhere, as they say.Great Greek is throwing an Opa-Palooza Grand Opening Celebration next week, starting April 19, with the mouth-watering prize of free gyros for a year, including other enticements.And this is just the beginning of Great Greek's ambitious expansion plans. The end goal is to eventually open 20 more locations throughout the greater Orlando area.