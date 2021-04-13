HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pauses distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after blood clot reports

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK/RON DESANTIS
  • Screenshot via Facebook/Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis took the advice of federal agencies and paused the distribution of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state of Florida.

DeSantis said he was making the move out of "an abundance of caution," echoing language the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration used in their statement asking for single-shot vaccinations to stop temporarily.



On Monday, the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement reporting six cases of blood clotting among women who had received the shot. These cases of clotting were found in the venous sinuses, channels that drain blood from the brain. The women reporting this issue are between the ages of 18 and 48, and the problem occurred 6 to 13 days after the shot. Though millions of people have been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the agencies want to complete an investigation into these adverse effects.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the CDC and FDA shared. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."

DeSantis noted that the risk to the average person was low and urged calm at a press conference in Manatee County.

“I don’t think people should be worried who have already had it, who haven’t had any effects. I think it’s likely going to be very effective for you," he said. "But given that they’re doing it, yeah, we feel that that’s the appropriate thing to do."

DeSantis added that he received that exact vaccine and felt little ill effect.

"One, we have not seen any significant effects with J&J here in Florida," he said. "I got J&J. I think my arm was sore for 45 minutes. And then that was that. So I think the track record thus far in Florida has been good.”


