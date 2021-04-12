HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Monday, April 12, 2021

Report: Even Donald Trump wants nothing to do with Matt Gaetz

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Photo via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

Four years of watching "ah well, nevertheless" play out on the national stage proved that Donald Trump won't let anything stick to him. That includes his the actions of his most ardent supporters.

CNN reports that the third Teflon Don is distancing himself from embattled Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. According to unnamed sources who spoke to the network, aides inside Trump's circle denied a request for a meeting between Trump and Gaetz after allegations against Gaetz dropped. The Panhandle Republican is under investigation for a potentially illegal relationship with a minor and this is a bridge too far for the man on the Access Hollywood tape (or his gophers, at least).



Gaetz's office and a Trump spokesman both denied that a meeting was ever requested. Gaetz called the story a "total lie" and demanded a retraction on Twitter.


To deny a meeting does seem odd, as Trump has had no problem sticking his neck out for Gaetz since news of the investigation broke. He countered a story about Gaetz seeking a pardon with an official statement on his "not-quite-the-president" letterhead.




Tags: , , ,

