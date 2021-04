Report: Even Donald Trump wants nothing to do with Matt Gaetz

click to enlarge Photo via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

This is a total lie.



I am on a pre-planned vacation with my fiancée. I was welcomed at Trump Doral days ago.



No such meeting was denied nor sought.



Gabby, “unnamed sources” lied.



When can we expect a retraction? https://t.co/6oaW7JlXUt — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 12, 2021

Donald Trump statement on @mattgaetz, refuting NYT report that he sought a preemptive pardon & noting Gaetz’s repeated denials. Marks Trump’s first defense of Gaetz pic.twitter.com/VXHe5BBXSR — Emily Brooks (@emilyelarsen) April 7, 2021

Four years of watching "ah well, nevertheless" play out on the national stage proved that Donald Trump won't let anything stick to him. That includes his the actions of his most ardent supporters. CNN reports that the third Teflon Don is distancing himself from embattled Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. According to unnamed sources who spoke to the network, aides inside Trump's circle denied a request for a meeting between Trump and Gaetz after allegations against Gaetz dropped. The Panhandle Republican is under investigation for a potentially illegal relationship with a minor and this is a bridge too far for the man on thetape (or his gophers, at least).Gaetz's office and a Trump spokesman both denied that a meeting was ever requested. Gaetz called the story a "total lie" and demanded a retraction on Twitter.To deny a meeting does seem odd, as Trump has had no problem sticking his neck out for Gaetz since news of the investigation broke. He countered a story about Gaetz seeking a pardon with an official statement on his "not-quite-the-president" letterhead.