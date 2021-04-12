HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Monday, April 12, 2021

The Heard

Indie-pop trio AJR confirm tour date at Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in 2022

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY AJR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy AJR/Facebook
Nouveau pop trio AJR announced dates for their comeback 'OK Orchestra' tour on Monday, and Addition Financial Arena near UCF will be hosting the the band next year.

Concert announcements are coming in fast and furious for the larger venues in town, and now Addition Financial Arena is entering the fray with this big show set for May 2022.



The multi-platinum indie-pop (no longer a contradiction it seems!) trio will be playing the Addition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This is one of only two Florida shows for the 'OK Orchestra' jaunt, the other is in Tampa the next night along with an ominously blurred date that may very well be a TBA show in the Sunshine State.

The threesome have run the alt-rock gamut in that particularly strange 21st Century way, collaborating with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and appearing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Y'know the usual. AJR's newest album OK Orchestra barnstormed straight into Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums charts, topping both simultaneously.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. through Addition Financial Arena.



