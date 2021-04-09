HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 9, 2021

The Heard

You probably aren't Orlando's best rapper, but you could see them at this upcoming cypher

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge A cypher will bring out some of Central Florida's finest on April 30. - POSTER VIA 'ART & US'
  • Poster via 'Art & Us'
  • A cypher will bring out some of Central Florida's finest on April 30.

Anybody who has pounded out a beat on a lunchroom table has briefly thought themselves a competent rapper. Those who stuck with the dream of being the GOAT have a chance to prove it at the end of this month.

Brew Theory is hosting a cypher on April 30, pitting Central Florida's best spitters against one another at a free-to-see event. The event is being put on by a pair of podcasts (Art + Us & West + FRNDS). Anyone looking to compete only needs to show up at 7 p.m. and put $5 on it. Winner gets a $500 cash prize.



Outside of the competition, the event promises performances from DJ FREEXDOLO and rapper 00Smooth. The general public can get expect a show starting at 8 p.m.

Location Details Brew Theory
400 Pittman St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub
Map


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Aurora at the Celeste Hotel, near UCF, serves plates that break the astral plane
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name Read More

  2. Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg might be cooperating with feds in Matt Gaetz case Read More

  3. Florida Senate approves bill to make to-go alcohol legal post-pandemic Read More

  4. Feds focusing on Bahamas trip in sex trafficking probe into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, per report Read More

  5. Former Pink Floyd mainman Roger Waters announces rescheduled Amway date in 2022 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation