You probably aren't Orlando's best rapper, but you could see them at this upcoming cypher

click to enlarge Poster via 'Art & Us'

A cypher will bring out some of Central Florida's finest on April 30.

Anybody who has pounded out a beat on a lunchroom table has briefly thought themselves a competent rapper. Those who stuck with the dream of being the GOAT have a chance to prove it at the end of this month.Brew Theory is hosting a cypher on April 30, pitting Central Florida's best spitters against one another at a free-to-see event. The event is being put on by a pair of podcasts (). Anyone looking to compete only needs to show up at 7 p.m. and put $5 on it. Winner gets a $500 cash prize.Outside of the competition, the event promises performances from DJ FREEXDOLO and rapper 00Smooth. The general public can get expect a show starting at 8 p.m.