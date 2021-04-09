Friday, April 9, 2021
You probably aren't Orlando's best rapper, but you could see them at this upcoming cypher
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM
click to enlarge
-
Poster via 'Art & Us'
-
A cypher will bring out some of Central Florida's finest on April 30.
Anybody who has pounded out a beat on a lunchroom table has briefly thought themselves a competent rapper. Those who stuck with the dream of being the GOAT have a chance to prove it at the end of this month.
Brew Theory is hosting a cypher on April 30, pitting Central Florida's best spitters against one another at a free-to-see event. The event is being put on by a pair of podcasts (Art + Us
& West + FRNDS
). Anyone looking to compete only needs to show up at 7 p.m. and put $5 on it. Winner gets a $500 cash prize.
Outside of the competition, the event promises performances from DJ FREEXDOLO and rapper 00Smooth. The general public can get expect a show starting at 8 p.m.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: rap, cypher, Brew Theory, DJs, podcasts, local music, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.