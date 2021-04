Orange County announces mobile COVID-19 vaccine center

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Orange County has been ahead of the curve when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine in the arms of its citizens. Whether that's due to a differing idea of what government should do for its people compared to the state gov or a deep desire to have the tourism industry back at full force doesn't much matter. The end result is the same: more vax for more people.After Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up eligibility to all adults , it would seem like Orange County was out of runway to jet ahead of state leaders. But Orange County got out ahead of Tallahassee yet again, launching a mobile vaccine unit.The mobile vaccine unit is an attempt to boost vaccination rates in areas of Orange County where it's lagging. It will set up its first location at Barber Park in Conway next week. From April 12-16, they will provide Pfizer vaccines. The shots are appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and walk-up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be made here In addition, Orlando is one of three cities offering in-home vaccinations for those who can not travel to the various sites. People without transportation, people living with a disability and elderly residents can sign up for those appointments here . The state-wide program is currently available to residents of Miami, Orlando and Tampa.