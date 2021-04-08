HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

The Gist

Support the next generation of women in museums and archives by donating to the History Center's 'HERstory' internship fund

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click image History Center staffer at work on the 'Yesterday This Was Home' exhibit - PHOTO COURTESY THE HISTORY CENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the History Center/Facebook
  • History Center staffer at work on the 'Yesterday This Was Home' exhibit
The Orange County Regional History Center is holding a fundraiser for the next few weeks to help foster the next generation of women historians, researchers and archivists.

The new HERstory: Women in History Internship Fund seeks to give women interested in careers in "public history, history, public administration, education and museums" a boost through paid internship opportunities at the History Center. (And the History Center is doing some great work, if you haven't visited lately.)



The program, dedicated to the memory of Jeanne Edge Evans and Bickley Wilson, offers a paid internship work opportunity "focused on researching diverse women’s history stories."

The window just closed on the first application period and saw interested students from 13 states submit applications.

The History Center and the internship fund's administrators are turning to the community now to raise some more cash for HERstory to keep this program going even longer and make sure vital new voices can engage in the museum and archives fields.

If you feel so inclined, you can donate to the fund online from now until Mother's Day (May 9). In addition, those who donate are invited to share a 50-word message and photo of the person they’d like to honor through their gift. The History Center plans to create a virtual gallery by Mother's Day highlighting each dedication. Honor the past by fostering the future, in effect.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name Read More

  2. John Oliver calls Matt Gaetz 'the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend' during 'Last Week Tonight' segment Read More

  3. More P.F. Chang's is coming to Central Florida, with a to-go operation set for Lake Nona Read More

  4. Orange County's FEMA vaccination sites switch to Johnson + Johnson only starting today Read More

  5. Walt Disney World has program to vaccinate employees on-site Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation