Support the next generation of women in museums and archives by donating to the History Center's 'HERstory' internship fund

History Center staffer at work on the 'Yesterday This Was Home' exhibit

The Orange County Regional History Center is holding a fundraiser for the next few weeks to help foster the next generation of women historians, researchers and archivists.The new HERstory: Women in History Internship Fund seeks to give women interested in careers in "public history, history, public administration, education and museums" a boost through paid internship opportunities at the History Center. (And the History Center is doing some great work , if you haven't visited lately.)The program, dedicated to the memory of Jeanne Edge Evans and Bickley Wilson, offers a paid internship work opportunity "focused on researching diverse women’s history stories."The window just closed on the first application period and saw interested students from 13 states submit applications.The History Center and the internship fund's administrators are turning to the community now to raise some more cash for HERstory to keep this program going even longer and make sure vital new voices can engage in the museum and archives fields.If you feel so inclined, you can donate to the fund online from now until Mother's Day (May 9). In addition, those who donate are invited to share a 50-word message and photo of the person they’d like to honor through their gift. The History Center plans to create a virtual gallery by Mother's Day highlighting each dedication. Honor the past by fostering the future, in effect.