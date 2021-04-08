HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

The Gist

Sanford's St Johns River Festival of the Arts returns from pandemic lull for 10th anniversary

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ST. JOHN'S RIVER FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
  • Photo via St. John's River Festival of The Arts

The St. Johns River Festival of the Arts is back for its tenth Anniversary.

Art lovers of all kinds can gather in Historic Downtown Sanford for the festival. According to a press release, over 150 local, regional and national artisans will set up shop to showcase their creations.



“We’re so thankful for the opportunity to bring this festival to Sanford every year,” Liz Darwick, event treasurer, said in the release. “The city has so much history and culture, there’s no better place to hold this event.”

The St. Johns River Festival of the Arts is an annual art festival in Sanford that features excellent food, live music, live art, and artwork from over a hundred difference craftsmen and fine artists. The festival will completely take over First Street, Park Avenue, Palmetto Avenue, and Second Street.

“There are so many people who have a hand in making this festival what it is,” Kim House, president of St. Johns River Festival of the Arts, said in the release. “This event truly wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors and the support from the city and community. We’re so grateful to everyone who makes it a success each year!”

Guests will have an opportunity to shop fine art, craft art, and gourmet eats from the Culinary Arts Food Court. Live acoustic music will play throughout the festival. Artist-led workshops will be available so visitors can create their own masterpieces, and view live "Art-in-action" demonstrations.

The event will take place May 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first, and until 5 p.m. on the second. Last year's festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Admission and parking are free, and all proceeds will go to the Art-for-Kids Scholarships program, which aims to provide free art classes to Seminole County children.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name Read More

  2. John Oliver calls Matt Gaetz 'the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend' during 'Last Week Tonight' segment Read More

  3. More P.F. Chang's is coming to Central Florida, with a to-go operation set for Lake Nona Read More

  4. Orange County's FEMA vaccination sites switch to Johnson + Johnson only starting today Read More

  5. Florida Senate approves bill to make to-go alcohol legal post-pandemic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation