Sanford's St Johns River Festival of the Arts returns from pandemic lull for 10th anniversary

click image Photo via St. John's River Festival of The Arts

The St. Johns River Festival of the Arts is back for its tenth Anniversary.Art lovers of all kinds can gather in Historic Downtown Sanford for the festival. According to a press release, over 150 local, regional and national artisans will set up shop to showcase their creations.“We’re so thankful for the opportunity to bring this festival to Sanford every year,” Liz Darwick, event treasurer, said in the release. “The city has so much history and culture, there’s no better place to hold this event.”The St. Johns River Festival of the Arts is an annual art festival in Sanford that features excellent food, live music, live art, and artwork from over a hundred difference craftsmen and fine artists. The festival will completely take over First Street, Park Avenue, Palmetto Avenue, and Second Street.“There are so many people who have a hand in making this festival what it is,” Kim House, president of St. Johns River Festival of the Arts, said in the release. “This event truly wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors and the support from the city and community. We’re so grateful to everyone who makes it a success each year!”Guests will have an opportunity to shop fine art, craft art, and gourmet eats from the Culinary Arts Food Court. Live acoustic music will play throughout the festival. Artist-led workshops will be available so visitors can create their own masterpieces, and view live "Art-in-action" demonstrations.The event will take place May 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the first, and until 5 p.m. on the second. Last year's festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Admission and parking are free, and all proceeds will go to the Art-for-Kids Scholarships program, which aims to provide free art classes to Seminole County children.