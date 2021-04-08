HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Tip Jar

Sam Adams will buy you a beer if you get vaccinated

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click image COURTESY OF SAMUEL ADAMS VIA FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy of Samuel Adams via Facebook
Samuel Adams announced it will be buying up to 10,000 people beer after they prove they've received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting April 12, Sam Adams is offering to send those vaccinated $7 via CashApp to enjoy a beer at their favorite bar. Participants just need to share photo proof on Twitter or Instagram. It can be a photo of your bandage, sticker, or vaccination card.



Make sure to use the hashtag #ShotForSam and tag @samueladamsbeer on Instagram or Twitter. If you're selected, Sam Adams will then slide in your DMs with the offer.  If you don't feel like sharing on social media, you can also send them a photo via email at sadadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.

Free beer is always good, but its even better when it makes yahoos anfry. Anti-vaxers and pandemic deniers weren't too pleased that Sam Adams is encouraging people to get vaccines.

The promotion will be ending on May 15 or until 10,000 entries are selected. Happy drinking!



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Short reviews of every Florida Film Festival movie we were able to see in advance
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz shares document accusing him of taking part in 'orgy of underage prostitutes' in attempt to clear his name Read More

  2. John Oliver calls Matt Gaetz 'the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend' during 'Last Week Tonight' segment Read More

  3. More P.F. Chang's is coming to Central Florida, with a to-go operation set for Lake Nona Read More

  4. Orange County's FEMA vaccination sites switch to Johnson + Johnson only starting today Read More

  5. Walt Disney World has program to vaccinate employees on-site Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation