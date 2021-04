Sam Adams will buy you a beer if you get vaccinated

click image Courtesy of Samuel Adams via Facebook

Imagine a pandemic so severe that you need to coerce, bribe, shame and pay people to try to make them inject an experimental vaccine that is documented by VAERS to have killed and maimed thousands. — Allix Aveline (@AllixAveline) April 8, 2021

F SAM ADAMS! Enjoy being a guinea pig. Don't forget to call your life insurance company to see if they will pay should you croak from the experimental fake vax — Tick Tick Tick BQQM (@NMcG24375) April 8, 2021

Samuel Adams announced it will be buying up to 10,000 people beer after they prove they've received a COVID-19 vaccine.Starting April 12, Sam Adams is offering to send those vaccinated $7 via CashApp to enjoy a beer at their favorite bar. Participants just need to share photo proof on Twitter or Instagram. It can be a photo of your bandage, sticker, or vaccination card.Make sure to use the hashtag #ShotForSam and tag @samueladamsbeer on Instagram or Twitter. If you're selected, Sam Adams will then slide in your DMs with the offer. If you don't feel like sharing on social media, you can also send them a photo via email at sadadamssocial@bostonbeer.com.Free beer is always good, but its even better when it makes yahoos anfry. Anti-vaxers and pandemic deniers weren't too pleased that Sam Adams is encouraging people to get vaccines.The promotion will be ending on May 15 or until 10,000 entries are selected. Happy drinking!