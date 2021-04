Orlando will be 'Blessed' with a Kane Brown concert in December

click image Photo courtesy Kane Brown/Facebook

Country star Kane Brown announced the dates for his upcoming ' Blessed & Free ' North American tour on Thursday and there's an Orlando show set for December.Brown's 'Blessed & Free' jaunt kicks off this October in Sacramento, and the Amway Center will host Brown & co. on Friday, Dec. 3. Miami is the only other Florida date as of this writing. Taking on opening duties for this tour are Jordan Davis and Restless Road.The logistical goal for Brown on this tour is to play every NBA arena — all 29 — in the country, making him the first country star to do so ever.Brown last played Orlando in 2019 at, yes, the Amway Center.Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through the Amway Center