Thursday, April 8, 2021
Orlando will be 'Blessed' with a Kane Brown concert in December
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 1:51 PM
Photo courtesy Kane Brown/Facebook
Country star Kane Brown
announced the dates for his upcoming 'Blessed & Free
' North American tour on Thursday and there's an Orlando show set for December.
Brown's 'Blessed & Free' jaunt kicks off this October in Sacramento, and the Amway Center will host Brown & co. on Friday, Dec. 3. Miami is the only other Florida date as of this writing. Taking on opening duties for this tour are Jordan Davis and Restless Road.
The logistical goal for Brown on this tour is to play every NBA arena — all 29 — in the country, making him the first country star to do so ever.
Brown last played Orlando in 2019
at, yes, the Amway Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through the Amway Center
.
Tags: Kane Brown, Country, Singer, Hits, Tour, Music, Concert, Orlando, Central Florida, Amway Center, Image
