Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Shadowy Montreal band Godspeed You! Black Emperor to play Orlando in 2022
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Constellat9ion Records
Is this turning a corner or a Four Horsemen-kinda scenario? Because noted sonic prophets of doom Godspeed You! Black Emperor have just announced an Orlando tour date in 2022.
Noted Montreal musical recluses Godspeed! You Black Emperor on Wednesday announced a world tour kicking off in January of next year, which includes a lengthy North American run. And that selfsame North American run, improbably, contains an Orlando date in late April of next year. This is the only date in Florida for the shadowy sound collective, one of a small handful of dates in the South.
The band will be touring behind newest album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!
released just last week on Constellation Records. According to the band, the album was largely written during their last tour, and then recorded in the autumn of 2021, isolated and at a distance from one another.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor play the Beacham in downtown Orlando on April 28, 2022.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Montreal, Band, Experimental, Tour, Music, Concert, Show, Tour, 2022, Beacham, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.