Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Shadowy Montreal band Godspeed You! Black Emperor to play Orlando in 2022

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CONSTELLAT9ION RECORDS
  • Photo courtesy Constellat9ion Records
Is this turning a corner or a Four Horsemen-kinda scenario? Because noted sonic prophets of doom Godspeed You! Black Emperor have just announced an Orlando tour date in 2022.

Noted Montreal musical recluses Godspeed! You Black Emperor on Wednesday announced a world tour kicking off in January of next year, which includes a lengthy North American run. And that selfsame North American run, improbably, contains an Orlando date in late April of next year. This is the only date in Florida for the shadowy sound collective, one of a small handful of dates in the South.



The band will be touring behind newest album G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! released just last week on Constellation Records. According to the band, the album was largely written during their last tour, and then recorded in the autumn of 2021, isolated and at a distance from one another.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor play the Beacham in downtown Orlando on April 28, 2022.



