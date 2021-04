Mayhem on Mills to celebrate 2nd anniversary (again) with night of brawls at Carlotta's Culture Park

click to enlarge

The waterways are clear, birds are singing and body slams are coming back to Carlotta's Culture Park. Nature is healing, and so on, and so on.As part of their return from a year that didn't count, local indie wrestling promotion Mayhem on Mills will host a second, second anniversary. As you might expect, their way of ringing in the year includes a few more chokeslams than the average family function. They plan six outdoor matches for the occasion, with free masks for all attendees and other safety standards in place.Things have a tendency to get weird at Mayhem, with previous matches leaving the ring (and possibly this dimension ). This event will give mainstay Sawyer Wreck a chance to "beat the toxic masculinity" out of Snoop Strikes. We're not sure what wave of feminism that is, but we're all for it.The event will culminate in a no-holds-barred brawl to crown the promotion's newest champion. It all goes down on April 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available here