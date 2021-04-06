HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Walt Disney World will allow guests to be maskless in photos starting April 8

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy Walt Disney World/YouTube

Walt Disney World is loosening its mask policy later this week.

The company was requiring facemasks to cover all guests mouths and noses, unless they were actively eating or drinking. An update to that policy says that guests can now take their masks off to snap an outdoor photo.



Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo*, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time. (*Beginning April 8)
The new policy goes into effect on April 8 and requires that guests remain stationary while maskless. They also urge guests to maintain social distance while taking the photos.

The limits on theme park capacity, capping admittance at 35% of what the park can hold, remain in place as of this writing. The pandemic hasn't slowed demand from tourists as the park sold out several times ahead of Spring Break.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 24-30: Musical humor, Art in Bloom, Pints n’ Paws and more
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. John Oliver calls Matt Gaetz 'the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won't defend' during 'Last Week Tonight' segment Read More

  2. Here’s the creepy voicemail from Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg left for Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani Read More

  3. AccuWeather meteorologists predict very active hurricane season Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz denies sex crime allegations as more reports of sharing nudes are released Read More

  5. Cowboy Chicken chain restaurant eyes four locations in Orlando area Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation