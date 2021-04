Walt Disney World will allow guests to be maskless in photos starting April 8

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy Walt Disney World/YouTube

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo*, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time. (*Beginning April 8)

Walt Disney World is loosening its mask policy later this week.The company was requiring facemasks to cover all guests mouths and noses, unless they were actively eating or drinking. An update to that policy says that guests can now take their masks off to snap an outdoor photo.The new policy goes into effect on April 8 and requires that guests remain stationary while maskless. They also urge guests to maintain social distance while taking the photos.The limits on theme park capacity, capping admittance at 35% of what the park can hold, remain in place as of this writing. The pandemic hasn't slowed demand from tourists as the park sold out several times ahead of Spring Break