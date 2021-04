Orlando performance artist Brian Feldman says 'hey' to St. Pete art lovers for 75 days

click image Detail from 'Hey' exhibition poster courtesy the artist and the Morean Gallery

Orlando performance artist and arch-conceptualist Brian Feldman has announced his next gallery installation, and though it's not in the City Beautiful it's worth the drive to St. Pete's Morean Arts Center As part of the ongoinggroup exhibition of emerging Florida artists, Feldman's durational projectwill be ongoing at the Arts Center from April 10-June 24.For, gallery visitors are invited to press a video doorbell on the gallery's wall at any time during the day. At that point, they will be connected to Feldman live via a video chat on Feldman's phone. It's performance art as real-time conversation, "check-in" or human connection at a distance.Taking place continuously over 75 days, this will be Feldman's longest performance art piece — and the longest in Pinellas County history, though that surely goes without saying.This isn't Feldman's first COVID-inspired (or -impacted) undertaking since the pandemic started last year. Feldman took his interactive #txtshow around the world for a series of virtual performances.The Morean Arts Center is at 719 Central Ave., St. Pete