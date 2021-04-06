HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Gist

Orlando performance artist Brian Feldman says 'hey' to St. Pete art lovers for 75 days

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM

click image DETAIL FROM 'HEY' EXHIBITION POSTER COURTESY THE ARTIST AND THE MOREAN GALLERY
  • Detail from 'Hey' exhibition poster courtesy the artist and the Morean Gallery
Orlando performance artist and arch-conceptualist Brian Feldman has announced his next gallery installation, and though it's not in the City Beautiful it's worth the drive to St. Pete's Morean Arts Center.

As part of the ongoing Juicy group exhibition of emerging Florida artists, Feldman's durational project hey will be ongoing at the Arts Center from April 10-June 24.



For hey, gallery visitors are invited to press a video doorbell on the gallery's wall at any time during the day. At that point, they will be connected to Feldman live via a video chat on Feldman's phone. It's performance art as real-time conversation, "check-in" or human connection at a distance.

Taking place continuously over 75 days, this will be Feldman's longest performance art piece — and the longest in Pinellas County history, though that surely goes without saying.

This isn't Feldman's first COVID-inspired (or -impacted) undertaking since the pandemic started last year. Feldman took his interactive #txtshow around the world for a series of virtual performances.

The Morean Arts Center is at 719 Central Ave., St. Pete.



Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

