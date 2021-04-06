Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Orlando Girls Rock Camp returns this summer with a mix of virtual and IRL events
By Matthew Moyer
Apr 6, 2021
chapter hasn't missed a beat yet — even going full steam ahead last year with a virtual camp and showcase
— and they're returning this summer
for another round of training tomorrow's rock stars today.
This summer's camp looks to build on lessons learned and innovations developed last year, as it will be a hybrid virtual and IRL camp.
Broken into two separate sessions — one for ages 8-12 from June 21-25, and one for ages 13+ from July5-9 — a majority of the instructional component of the camp will be held via Zoom, with some elements in-person. (Logistics and locations are still being worked out on those fronts as of this writing.)
The culminating showcase, where campers show off their new chops in ad hoc bands live, for younger campers will be June 26 and the showcase for campers 13+ happens on July 10.
Applications are currently open for both campers
and volunteers/instructors
. Note: Volunteers must be vaccinated before taking part in instructional sessions face-to-face. Masks are required for face-to-face events.
