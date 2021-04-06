HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Orlando Brewing is celebrating their 15th Anniversary with a week-long party

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORLANDO BREWING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando Brewing/Facebook

Orlando Brewing is turning 15! To celebrate, the South Orange spot is throwing a week-long party.

Starting April 5 and going through April 11, the company will drop limited release beers, host a beer dinner and an art market with local art and food artisans, and put on a show with some of Orlando’s best musicians, according to their website.



The real OB OGs! Gene, John, and Bill getting the party started today with some Anisocoria. Stop by today for some...

Posted by Orlando Brewing on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Orlando Brewing opened in downtown Orlando in August 2001, it was with the goal of making “the best darn beer you’ve ever tasted,” according to their website. They claim to be Florida's only USDA certified organic brewery.

In the 15 years since, this business has survived recessions, hurricanes, a global pandemic and everything else Central Florida could throw at it.

Anyone who wants to join in on the festivities can check out their Facebook, or just swing by 1301 Atlanta Ave. for a good time and some great beer.



