The Heard

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Heard

Mexico's Banda MS announce return to Orlando at the Amway Center in September

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM

click image Banda MS - PHOTO COURTESY BANDA MS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Banda MS/Facebook
  • Banda MS
It's surreal to think about arena shows being in full effect again, but Mexico's legendary Banda MS plan to make the surreal 'real' with Monday's announcement of a return engagement at Orlando's Amway Center.

Banda MS confirmed the dates for their 'MS Tour Positivo' jaunt, set for September of this year to coincide with the anniversary of Mexican independence (Sept. 16). Of the 7 North American dates, there are two in Florida, one in Orlando (Sept. 26) and the other in Fort Myers (Sept. 24).



The 18-time Billboard Latin Music Awards-winning band promise the usual — but never humdrum — mix of banda sinaloense, acoustic and norteño, per Billboard.

Also from Billboard, the tour's promoters, Cárdenas Marketing Network, are just fine with being among the first to jump back into the national touring game. “We can’t keep on postponing tours,” Henry Cárdenas, CEO of CMN, told the publication.

Tickets for this show on Sunday, Sept. 26, go on sale this Friday, April 9, and can be purchased online.

Safety considerations currently in place at the Amway Center include required masks, pod seating and cashless transactions.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

