Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Matt Gaetz reportedly opposed 'revenge porn' laws during his time in the Florida Legislature

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MATT GAETZ / INSTAGRAM
  • photo via Matt Gaetz / Instagram


Keeping the Matt Gaetz storylines straight in your head can be difficult.



Even if you don't add in the congressmen's version of events, which include an extortion plot carried out by Department of Justice employees (possibly to foster the return of an American being held in Iran), things get a little tricky. Keeping tabs on what's criminal and what's just skeevy can be tough sledding, so we'll say this for the latest news: it's not against the law, it's just gross.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Matt Gaetz strongly opposed a law that would have made "revenge porn" illegal in Florida during his time in the state legislature. The term refers to sharing obscene photos of a former partner without their consent. Though the practice did eventually become illegal in the state in 2015 (it's called "sexual cyberharassment" in the statutes), Gaetz reportedly stood against it.

Former Brevard County representative Tom Goodson sponsored the bill and pushed for its passage for three years. He claims Gaetz offered some of the most vocal opposition.

“Matt was absolutely against it. He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted,” Goodson told the Sentinel. “He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights.”

The news of Gaetz's alleged opposition to a law making it illegal to share nudes sent by a partner in confidence comes as other reports allege Gaetz loudly bragged about sexual conquests and shared such photos on the US House of Representatives floor. Separate pieces published by the Washington Post and CNN both allege that Gaetz shared photos with coworkers, with the former tying the women in the photos to the activities of disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. Gaetz has yet to comment on these latest allegations.


