Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 1:01 PM


Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

It only comes around once a year and those of us in the big #407 love to celebrate! This year the focus is on buying local, which is pretty fun to do in Orlando. Here's how to play. — LINK

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but forecasters predict a busier than normal hurricane season. — LINK


The vaccine rollout continues in the Sunshine State and while many people seem more than satisfied with the availability of the shots, at least one network news show is comparing Florida's vaccine program to "The Hunger Games." Here's why — LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



